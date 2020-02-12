Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,095,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in American Water Works by 924.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 532,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

