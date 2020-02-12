Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 155 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.06. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

