Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 175 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,846. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

