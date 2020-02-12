Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded up $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

