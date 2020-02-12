Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FSK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.12. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,310. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

