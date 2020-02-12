Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,326 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

PHD opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

