Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Up 48.8% in January

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pixelworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 975.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,831. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $162.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

