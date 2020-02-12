PlayFuel Achieves Market Cap of $256.37 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $256.37 million and $4.21 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.54 or 0.05823214 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00054545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00120384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009623 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.