Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,999 shares of company stock valued at $915,996. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Plug Power by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.