Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 617,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 503,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 316,378 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 315,504 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000.

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,666. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

