PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.74

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 8641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -427.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

