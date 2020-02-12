PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

PolyOne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. PolyOne has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PolyOne to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NYSE POL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

