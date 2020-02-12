Pool (POOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $148.36 and a fifty-two week high of $229.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.