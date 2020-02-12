Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,934,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the previous session’s volume of 467,463 shares.The stock last traded at $56.40 and had previously closed at $56.07.
BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.
