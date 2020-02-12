Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,934,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 742% from the previous session’s volume of 467,463 shares.The stock last traded at $56.40 and had previously closed at $56.07.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

