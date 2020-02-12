Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.52 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

