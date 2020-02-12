PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in PPL by 8.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in PPL by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. 117,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,138. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

