PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after buying an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after buying an additional 424,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. 2,643,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

