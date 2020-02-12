Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.34

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Pra Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

