PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Short Interest Update

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. 125,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 145.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $8,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

