Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PVG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,020,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of -0.57. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. FMR LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,100 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 77,714 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Pretium Resources by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 218,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.