Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.03 and a 1 year high of C$18.30.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.