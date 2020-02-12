PriceSmart, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 103,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,251,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,773,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,527,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

