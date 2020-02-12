PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Issue $0.35 Semi-Annual Dividend

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $735,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,251,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,773,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,527,400. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

