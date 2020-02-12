Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $140,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.66. 207,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,539. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

