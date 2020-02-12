Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,894 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of BCE worth $175,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of BCE by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 416,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 177,108 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.29%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

