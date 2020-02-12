Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $116,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 64,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 551,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.55 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.