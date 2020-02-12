Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $122.63 Million Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.07% of Newmark Group worth $122,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 873,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,812. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Newmark Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

