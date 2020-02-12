Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $199.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Sempra Energy worth $199,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.88. 34,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,179. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $161.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

