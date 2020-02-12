Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,065,473 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,473 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $152,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.