Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of NVR worth $170,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NVR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in NVR by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 9,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,976.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,857.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,688.72. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,562.02 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,668.34, for a total transaction of $1,940,551.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $51,625,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

