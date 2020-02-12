Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,221 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $130,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after buying an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. 9,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

