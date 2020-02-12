Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 253,011 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $158,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,897,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. 3,216,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,849. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.