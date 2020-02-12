Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

