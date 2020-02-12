Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $120,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE PG traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

