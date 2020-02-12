PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PROS by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. 509,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

