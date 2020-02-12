PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $71.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 9,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,620. PROS has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROS will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 347.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PROS by 85.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PROS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PROS by 59.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.