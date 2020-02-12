ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.22

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 1902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 64.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

