Prospect Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

PSEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 79,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.75. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

