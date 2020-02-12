Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272. The company has a market cap of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Protective Insurance has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

