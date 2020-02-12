Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.28 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Duke Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 172,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,468,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,980,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

