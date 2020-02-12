Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $24.06 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.83% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $331,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

