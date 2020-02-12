Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $22,738,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,453,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,323. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

