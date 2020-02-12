Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,826 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.24. 196,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

