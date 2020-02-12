Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 375 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.49% of Helen of Troy worth $21,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2,101.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.39. 10,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,708. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $198.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

