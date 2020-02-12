Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,951 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 420,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE COP traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.79. 581,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.