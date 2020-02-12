PUBLISH (NEWS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,549.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market cap of $365,634.00 and approximately $56,549.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

