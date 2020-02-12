PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Stock Price Down 7.8%

PwrCor Inc (OTCMKTS:PWCO) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12, 28,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 17,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

PwrCor, Inc, doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

