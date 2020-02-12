Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Stock Price Down 30%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s stock price traded down 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.05, 2,080,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 442,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

