Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Stock Price Down 30%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s stock price traded down 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.05, 2,080,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 442,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

