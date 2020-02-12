Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issued By B. Riley

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of CPLP opened at $12.29 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

