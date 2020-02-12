Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kellogg Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

